WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- As more people get vaccinated, we are seeing more and more people out traveling. Like other airports around the country, volume at Bradley International Airport is really picking up.
More people are taking off this summer season. Chris Skinner travels for work on a weekly basis, not stopping even at the peak of the pandemic. He said he’s seen a steady increase in passengers over the last couple of months
“Of course, things were very slow during COVID. Things have been picking up lately little by little by little. The flights have been more and more crowded, so yes, things are picking up,” Skinner added.
TSA spokesperson Daniel Velez told Western Mass News that Bradley International Airport has seen the same.
“Every month here at Bradley, we’re seeing more and more passengers coming through and we expect those numbers to continue rising throughout the summer,” Velez explained.
He told us volume at Bradley is about 70 percent of what it was this time in 2019, pre-pandemic, but if it’s your first time traveling in more than a year, you can expect some changes.
“TSA agents are wearing masks, they’re wearing gloves. We’ve installed barriers between passengers and transportation security officers,” Velez added.
Even if you are vaccinated, you’ll want to pack a mask or two, since they are still required in all airports across the country.
The TSA continues to ask people to social distance inside the airport and if you can, arrive early.
“Anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours prior to your flight departing,” Velez said.
