WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB//WSHM) -- It's another preliminary election day in Western Mass.
Polls are set to open in Westfield and Holyoke today.
Westfield will have nine locations to vote, including the Westfield Senior Center.
Today's election in Westfield will set the stage for the Nov. 5 mayoral election.
Current Mayor Brian Sullivan announced he will not be seeking a third term back in January.
Sullivan has served the people of Westfield for 22 years, 18 years as a city councilor and four years as city mayor.
His decision opens up the playing field to four hopeful candidates including, State Senator Donald Humason Jr., Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe, Community Activist Kristen Mello, and Andrew Mullen.
Today's election will narrow the field from four to two, that will face off in the November election.
If you are not sure what ward or precinct you're in, a full list of polling locations for the six wards can be found on the cities website.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.