SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Mamou served customers for the last time on Tuesday.
Chef Wayne Hooker announced last week on facebook that he's retiring tomorrow - July 1 - and Big Mamou on Liberty Street in Springfield will be closing.
Western Mass News spoke with one customer who said while sad to see a favorite close, she's not too worried about getting her Cajun fix anytime soon.
"Well, they have the to-go, so I think we'll still have it. Some of the stuff's not at the to-go, so we're all about the crab cakes today," said Heather Glover of Springfield.
Chef Wayne said his food truck - Cajun on the Go - will remain open.
