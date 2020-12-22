HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked 21 years since shooting death of Holyoke Police Officer John DiNapoli.
DiNapoli was a 21-year veteran of the department.
He was shot to death on the morning of December 22, 1999.
The 52-year-old was running an errand when he volunteered to respond to a disturbance call.
A memorial in Officer DiNapoli's honor sits across from the Holyoke Police Department headquarters on Appleton Street.
