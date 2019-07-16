SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the four year anniversary of the Chattanooga terror attack, which took the life of a local man, Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan.
Sullivan was a U.S. Marine, born and raised in Springfield.
Sullivan, known as Tommy, was a locally grown here. He and three other Marines, as well as a Navy sailor, were all killed in that attack.
The incident occurred four years ago, on the morning of July 16, 2015.
The FBI said the attack came out of nowhere, a brazen display of homegrown terrorism.
Investigators said the shooter, Muhammad Abdulazeez, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Kuwait, was radicalized and motivated by terrorist propaganda, downloading recordings from Al-Qaeda recruiters prior to the shooting. His rampage began at a recruiting center in Chattanooga, TN, shooting three, and killing that sailor.
Investigators said the attacker then traveled to the Navy reserve center, where Sullivan and three other Marines were killed.
Sullivan was just 40 years old and had survived two tours of duty in Iraq. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service there.
Sullivan was a Springfield native who went to Cathedral High School, which is now Pope Francis Prep.
He was known all around the East Forest Park neighborhood.
A memorial in Sullivan's honor is right out in front of Pope Francis Prep, which was dedicated to him this past November.
