WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating fire that took the lives of six Worcester firefighters.
Thousands are expected to come out today at 266 Franklin Street in Worcester for the memorial.
Actor and comedian Denis Leary is scheduled to attend a ceremony in his hometown. He lost a cousin and childhood friend in the fire and has been an advocate for fire safety ever since the blaze.
Seventy-three firefighters responded that day and six tragically lost their lives:
- Paul Brotherton
- Timothy Jackson
- Jeremiah Lucey
- James Lyons
- Jospeh McGuirk
- Thomas Spencer
The event will be held at 6 p.m.
