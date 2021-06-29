AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England will be closed Wednesday as crews work to clean up the park.
Heavy wind and rain ripped down trees across Western Mass Tuesday night.
The storm came down especially hard in Agawam where Six Flags New England was forced to close early.
Power was cut off in the surrounding neighborhood after a tree fell bringing down power lines, along River Road.
Western Mass New obtained video from inside the amusement park. In the video you can see tree branches scattered across rides and tables blown over.
One Six Flags worker described the aftermath of the storm.
"It's flooded everywhere, there's water-filled everywhere there are tree branches everywhere, they had to go into rides to get tree branches out; it was pretty crazy," Cameron Foe said.
That storm damage also caused traffic delays on Main Street. Many of those cars backed up were parents picking up their kids from a fun day or work at the park.
For one mom coming north of Worcester, it made for quite the commute.
"I followed all of the cars that were trying to get around but couldn't find a way so I just told my son and his friends to meet me here. So it's a really tiring day," Sandra Jacala said.
No word when the park will reopen.
