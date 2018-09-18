The torrential downpours didn’t stop fairgoers Tuesday at The Big E.
Although the rides were shut down, visitors still found plenty to do at the fair.
Despite the rain and the puddles, folks headed out to The Big E to enjoy their day.
Two women from Milford, CT said they planned on making the trip rain or shine and rain was not going to stop them from having fun.
Visitors were excited to grab food and do a little shopping on their rainy fair day.
Most folks said the best part about coming in the rain was that there were no lines.
“Well, I came because my girlfriend and I wanted a day to ourselves and well, this was the time to do it because nobody is here," said Nicholas Forin of Ludlow.
There are plenty of buildings to visit at The Big E, but if you feel like staying outside on a rainy day like today, don’t worry, Western Mass News had fairgoers covered - with ponchos!
