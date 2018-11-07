SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is a time when families gather around the dinner table to fill up on turkey and give thanks, but some families here in western Mass are struggling to put food on the table.
That's why one local nonprofit in Springfield is reaching out a helping hand to those less fortunate, and they're asking for your help.
The Gray House in Springfield has been supporting families through tough times for years, even helping families celebrate the holidays.
Last year, the small, nonprofit community outreach agency collected turkeys for families in need.
As a result, they were able to feed over 850 families on Thanksgiving.
This year, they'd like to do the same.
"The number of families we were able to help," said Ben Holt of the Gray House. "Is directly correlated to the number of turkey and non-perishable donates."
This year, the Gray House is not only accepting turkeys, but all the Thanksgiving Day fixings as well, such as cranberry sauce, instant potatoes, and even dessert items.
One woman from Africa, who is learning English at the Gray House, was able to celebrate Thanksgiving for the first time last year due to the generous donations.
"I made the turkey," stated Fatima Mohammed. "I make potatoes, [and] salad. I make a pie."
The Gray House tells Western Mass News that having a strong community is the reason they are able to assist so many families.
"We rely on the community, or," continued Ben. "Friends and neighbors, the organizations, [and] the schools. Without them, we wouldn't be able to serve as many people as we do."
If you are looking to help a family in need this Thanksgiving, you can click or tap here
