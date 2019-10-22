SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have electronic vaping devices and/or cartridges you are looking to get rid off, you can turn them in during the Drug Take Back event this Saturday.
It's taking place at hundreds of locations around New England this weekend including in western Mass.
For the first time the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be taking in vaping products as part of the 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.'
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 26th.
"The service is free of charge, no questions asked and most of these collection sites can be found in the lobby of your local Police Department," the DEA explains.
To find a collection site near you, Click Here
"Our take-back events highlight the problems associated to prescription drug abuse and gives our citizens an opportunity to contribute to the solution," says DEA Special Agent in Charge, Brian Boyle.
He adds, "These efforts help remove unwanted, expired and unused prescription pills that can be abused, stolen or resold which helps our continued dedication to combat the prescription pill, fentanyl and heroin epidemic of substance abuse and addiction."
Just this year during the last Take Back Day event in April, more than 28,000 lbs of drugs were turned in by the public in Massachusetts alone.
In all, for the event on Saturday there are 583 collection sites throughout New England.
For places you can go to drop off your unwanted prescription drugs or vaping items this Saturday, Click Here!
