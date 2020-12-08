SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The turnaround time between getting a COVID-19 test and receiving results is critical as health officials report that contact tracing efforts are more successful when results are returned early.

However, how quick is the process of informing people in Massachusetts?

Around a month ago, the state’s Department of Public Health started reporting the amount of time it takes between a person getting tested and those results being reported.

We spoke with a local public health official about the importance of that time frame shrinking.

On November 2, state officials began reporting how long it took for the results of COVID-19 test samples to be documented by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Using an average of 14-days of data, they reported in early November that it took 2.1 days, with that number dipping around November 10.

As of Monday, that number was back up to 2.1 days.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield’s health and human services commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, who said over the course of the pandemic, the amount of time it takes to inform people has decreased.

“So initially, we were seeing three to four days for turnaround times, but now it is 24 to 48 hours, so we have been better about turning around and giving people their results,” Caulton-Harris explained.

Caulton-Harris said rather than a phone call, people are electing a different way of getting their results.

“Being contacted by text has been something that they have preferred because they’re able to get that quickly,” Caulton-Harris added.

Caulton-Harris said the speed of the turnaround time is important not just for the person who got the test, but for those in their inner circle as well.

“Finding out the results of COVID-19 tests timely is critical. It allows us to follow-up and do our contact tracing, which then that will potentially slow or stop the spread,” Caulton-Harris said.

Different labs are reporting different turnaround times for the PCR molecular test.

For example, CVS MinuteClinic said the results will come back in three to four days, while Quest Diagnostics website lists two to three days.