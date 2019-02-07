TURNER FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Since the early 1900's, the Bay state has been the location of filming for around two hundred movies or television shows.
From Oscar winners, like 'Spotlight', 'The Fighter', and 'Jaws', to Emmy award-winning shows, like 'Cheers' and 'Wahlburgers', Massachusetts really has been a hidden gem for Hollywood hits.
Tonight, a new film hits the box office with perhaps the most interesting title in movie history.
It's also directed by a first-time Hollywood director, a local man, who says the Bay state has plenty to offer Hollywood.
"There's a twenty-five percent tax credit for anything that you do in state," Robert D. Krzykowski, creator and director of 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot', tells us. "We took advantage of that, and it covers a large part of your budget. You can't capture the look of New England anywhere else. There's something very specific about the architecture. The old, brick work, [and] the spirit of Massachusetts. It's different. If you want that look and you want that kind of small town-feel, that's very authentic. Coming to Massachusetts, it's the perfect place to do it. It also has Boston for all the cityscapes you may need."
Robert Krzykowski is the creator and director of perhaps the coolest-titled movie of all time, 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot'.
It's yet another movie made here in the Bay state, and, from start to finish, it was filmed.
"Within ten minutes of Turner Falls," stated Krzykowski.
Aerial shots captured by our Western Mass News Skydrone show us why such a film needed to happen here.
Everywhere you look, you're taken aback by a beautiful landscape that captures two timelines simultaneously, the 1940's when Hitler reigned, and Turner Falls in 1987 when a mythical beast threatened the fate of mankind.
There is payoff to the title, which has people in town buzzing.
"I wouldn't have ever thought in a million years," said actor Charles Gabriel. "You hire the guy who killed Hitler to look for Bigfoot."
"It's such an interesting juxtaposition of those two titles," stated local business owner John McNamara. "It's like, why are they together?"
"It keeps you wanting to see more," one local business owner tells us. "You've got to figure out what's going on. I'm curious."
"I'm glad people are having that reaction," said Krzykowski.
Robert tells Western Mass News this movie is more than just a name.
"A character study," continued Krzykowski. "A romance, [and] a pulp adventure. I think you get all of the things that are promised to you in the title. Then, there's a whole other layer to the movie that I think surprises people."
A surprise he's been cooking up for more than ten years when her first started writing it.
Some actors were not in mind at the start, but others, like recent Oscar nominee Sam Elliot, were in the plan once sketches started coming together.
Even Ron Livingston, who worked many weekends on this film, was the perfect fit.
"If you look at those drawings," stated Krzykowski. "They look exactly like Sam. Then, Ron Livingston's character, I pretty much wrote that part for him many years ago."
Great cast, great location, and great title.
All that's left is to see the movie, which you can do this coming weekend.
To view the trailer in its entirety, click or tap here.
