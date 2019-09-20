TURNER FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the first time in almost 100 years, Turners Falls High School will not have a football team.
The team recently combined with Mohawk Trail Regional High School in a co-op program.
I caught up with the newly combined team to see how it's going and what this new team says for the future of high school sports.
"I thought I wasn't going to be able to play football ever again. You don't get many opportunities to play football with pads on and twenty-two other guys going at each other, so I was really happy," Turner Falls High School senior Liam Driscoll tells us.
Turners Falls and Mohawk Trail Regional High School have combined into a co-op football team for the 2019 season.
"We started discussions last Spring, but at the same time, neither school really wanted to give up their traditions if they didn't have to," stated Mohawk Trail Regional High School Athletic Director Greg Vouros.
Vouros tells Western Mass News that both programs wanted to avoid combining if possible while keeping their options open.
"We ultimately decided to move forward with our own teams. We were hopeful that we would be able to field our own teams and Turner's, but when we came to the Fall, we were right on the borderline of having enough kids, and Turner's wound up having not enough at their first few practices, so that's when we decided to revisit those discussions and try to come up with a solution that would save both football programs," explained Vouros.
And while combining two storied programs may seem difficult, Head Coach Doug McCloud and Mohawk Trail running back Evan Shippe say the transition has been seamless.
"It was easy. These kids from Turner's came willing, willing to learn, willing to learn our system, because it's different than theirs. They have jelled really well and we have one word. It's called family and they bought right into it. Actually, I think they started it and then we bought into it, so it's worked out really well," said McCloud.
"We have all of these Turner's kids to fill in our weak points. I think that we are doing really well as a team, coming together. We are all a tight group of kids now and I think that we are going to be a great team. We know we were going to be getting some talent and I think we were just happy overall that we were just giving these kids a chance to play, because we knew that was going to be over for them if we didn't combine with them, so I think it was mostly for us all as a group to benefit," says Shippe.
But everyone involved is in agreement that consolidations like this show that the spirit of football is more than just a game.
"I think it's just a greater example of what high school athletics can do for a school and community, and bringing these two communities together through football is amazing and so far, we've had a great experience with it," added Vouros.
The team had their second home game of the season earlier today against Smith Vocational and won/lost final…
They will travel to Pathfinder next Saturday to open their road schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.