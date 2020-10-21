GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Turners Falls man is facing charges following a deadly crash earlier this month in Greenfield.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 62-year-old George Cortina is facing several charges including motor vehicle while operating under the influence of drugs after the crash that took place on the evening of October 4.
Investigators allege that a Ford Explorer, driven by Cortina, crossed the center line and into the westbound lane of the Route 2 bypass in Greenfield and hit a Toyota Yaris, driven by 41-year-old Jonathan Rohrs of Acton.
Rohrs and a dog who was in the Yaris died as a result of the crash.
Cortina and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Arraignment is scheduled for October 26 in Greenfield District Court.
