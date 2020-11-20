NORTHAMPTON/TURNER FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some restaurants in western Mass. are choosing to close up this winter after shutting down outdoor dining due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
One restaurant in Turners Falls plans to shut down the day before Thanksgiving, then reopen in March.
One of the co-owners of the Rendezvous told Western Mass News their clients are all about outdoor dining. With the winter months approaching, they thought they should save their energy.
A customer told Western Mass News she's disappointed but understands.
“I saw it on Facebook, and I was sad, but not surprised," said Turners Falls resident Linda Tardif. "Because I think that is a decision a lot of people are having to make right now.”
Tardif is a regular at the Rendezvous and told us she's upset to see one of her favorite restaurants go until at least March of next year. But she understands the reality of the challenges coronavirus has on small businesses.
"That's why we had to come tonight. We had to show support," she added. "Because we’re going to be sad when it's gone.”
Tardif comes to the Rendezvous often with her friend Marina Goldman. Western Mass News asked Goldman what does she plan to do after next Wednesday to grab something to eat.
“I’ll just cook at home, call my friend Linda and Zoom," she explained.
The co-owner of the Rendezvous, Christopher Janke, told Western Mass News that most of their foot traffic comes from outdoor dining. With it getting colder outside, fewer people are likely to order food and sit outdoors.
“We’ve found that there’s not a huge demand for indoor dining, and we completely understand why, and so with the cold weather approaching, we just feel like it makes sense to save our energy," he said.
When asked if the Rendezvous could survive off of taking out
"We tried to take out in the spring, and the sales are pretty marginal," he explained.
Janke added that when they do take out, their staff go from 17 employees to two. People can come to the Rendezvous until Wednesday, November 25.
Other restaurants that are closing for the winter are Packard’s and Bistro Les Gras, both in Northampton.
