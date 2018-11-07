MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Turners Falls woman is dead after being struck by a car Tuesday.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 89-year-old Charity Lehman died after a car struck her near the intersection of Edward Avenue and Millers Falls Road in Turners Falls around 7:40 a.m. yesterday.
The incident remains under investigation by local and state authorities.
