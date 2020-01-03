HARVARD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County woman is one of four protesters arrested this morning in the eastern Massachusetts town of Harvard.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that 50-year-old Gia Neswald of Turners Falls was part of a group blocking the passage of a train on the Pan-Am railroad tracks around 1 a.m. Friday.
They said the protesters built scaffolding on top of the tracks to disrupt train service.
Neswald and the others are charged with trespassing, walking or standing on railroad tracks, and obstruction of passing of a train.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio added the group was reportedly protesting the use of fossil fuels.
Harvard firefighters were able to dismantle the scaffolding.
Arraignments for the four suspects are scheduled for Friday in Clinton District Court.
