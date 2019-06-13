SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're running into traffic on the roads it might not be because of construction or an accident.
Another culprit could be to blame for you hitting the brakes.
Why did the turtle cross the road? Because it wants to nest on the other side!
You may have seen a few turtles already trying to cross the road.
Greg Sabin, Turtle Rescue League Rescuer explained why some turtles have a need to get to the other side of busy streets.
"Some might be mating some might be returning to lay eggs," Sabin explained.
This is causing traffic to stop and leave bystanders wondering what they should do.
"Some people say pick up the turtle by its tail but that can break the turtles tail because of the weight of the turtle," Sabin noted.
Sabin has been rescuing turtles in the pioneer valley for six years for the turtle rescue league.
He told Western Mass News their nesting season here in Massachusetts peaks in early June and ends in July.
"I get a lot of phone calls every day from people calling saying help there's a turtle that's been hit by a car," Sabin said.
Most turtles can be picked up and moved but if you're not sure or if it's a snapping turtle Sabin recommends using a shovel to move them along.
"You scoop the turtle up from the backside so they're simply riding on the shovel and push them to their destination," Sabin explained.
If you do accidentally hit a turtle or see one ill or injured call the National Turtle Rescue League emergency number at (508)-404-7887.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.