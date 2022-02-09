BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced Wednesday that he is officially retiring from hockey.
Rask posted his statement to Twitter on Wednesday, saying that he would be retiring from the game of hockey after he, quote, “realized that [his] body is not responding the way it needs to for [him] to play at the level [he] expects from [himself]....”
Rask underwent surgery on his hip last summer, and said that he knew the recovery would be challenging.
He went on to thank the Bruins and the people of Boston for his chance to play for them over the last 15 years of his career, saying that he “never wanted to play for any other team.”
