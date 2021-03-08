SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the last three weeks, people across Massachusetts have been trying to sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccine online. Many have found no luck in snagging one of the few available appointments.
An employee of one Massachusetts-based biotech company has created a way to get alerts about open slots and it is all through Twitter.
The software developer we spoke to said the Twitter bot he designed is the same as having a person sit and hit refresh again and again on maimmunizations.org.
Dan Cahoon is a software developer at Ginkgo Bioworks in Boston. He said he watched as friends and coworkers tried to sign-up for the very limited number of COVID-19 doses that become available each week.
“You have to go to various different pages, you have to sort of be online for hours at a time refreshing looking over and over again,” Cahoon explained.
Putting his computer skills to work, he developed a Twitter bot that will do the searching and refreshing for you.
“It looks at the website on a periodic basis and when it finds new appointments, it'll just notify,” Cahoon noted.
All you have to do is follow @vaccinetime on Twitter, enable notifications for the account so you will see every time the bot tweets, and all it tweets out are open vaccine appointments whenever they pop up on maimmunizations.org.
“The Thursday drops are the largest sites, the mass immunization sites, but there are smaller ones that update on other days,” Cahoon said.
Therefore, cancelations and smaller clinic availabilities will show up on @vaccinetime's feed.
Western Mass News found the bot regularly posts about openings at the Berkshire Community College field house and the Greenfield Senior Center, but you have to act fast as the number of slots is usually low
“…Like maybe 20 or 30 appointments,” Cahoon added.
While those eligible wait around for Thursdays, @vaccinetime is just one more tool for the unvaccinated person's toolbelt.
“If you were just to sit there every minute refreshing looking for new spots...it's doing the same thing,” Cahoon said.
One thing to note is that the bot is not linked to pharmacy sites like CVS and Walgreens, so if you are hoping to get an appointment there, you will have to check those sites separately.
