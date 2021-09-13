SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on the treating of mold at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.
The Hampden County Bar Association put out a memo Monday to all judges and staff that said a follow-up report from TRC Environmental Corporation showed now just two areas now need additional remediation - the third floor records and storage room, as well as the ground floor mail room.
While the courthouse reopened to the public last week, multiple agencies - including the Hampden District Attorney's office and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department - said they will not return to the building until mold and health issues are addressed.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
