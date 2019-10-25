SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people who were arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Thursday appeared in court Friday.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday night, narcotics detectives saw a drug transaction take place in the parking lot of CVS on the 600 block of Belmont Avenue.
Detectives followed one of the cars to the General Edwards Bridge and conducted a traffic stop, while another group of detectives boxed the vehicle in.
"As Detectives approached the car on foot, the driver, Mr. Courtney Wilson, put his car in reverse ramming the cruiser with two Detectives inside," Walsh explained.
Wilson then allegedly drove directly at a detective and Walsh said that, "fearing imminent danger or death," two detectives discharged their department-issued firearms at Wilson.
Wilson crashed into the bridge before driving onto Alden Street, where he crashed into a wall on the 300 block of Alden Street.
Wilson and his passenger, identified as Ray-Jean Morales, fled on foot. Both were taken into custody a short time later near Watershops Pond. It was then that police learned that Wilson suffered a non-life threatening wound to his leg.
Paramedics administered aide and both were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. They were later released and transported to Springfield Police headquarters.
The incident took place not far from Springfield College. Spokesperson Damon Markiewicz said that the campus did not go into lockdown.
Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said in a letter to the campus community said students, staff, faculty, guests were safe and were not in danger. She added that she spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and they confirmed that there was no shooting on-campus and "at no time were our students in danger."
Wilson, 26, of Springfield has been charged with:
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts)
- Failure to stop for police
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Distribution of a Class D drug
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Resisting arrest
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug
- Leaving the scene of a property damage accident
Morales, 21, of Springfield is charged with:
- Distribution of a Class D drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug
- Resisting arrest
Walsh said that the officers who fired their weapons are in the department's "normal protocol" for an officer-involved shooting. Springfield Police will investigate the use of force in conjunction with the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.