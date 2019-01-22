SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men were arraigned in court this morning on manslaughter charges in connection to the overdose death of a Ludlow man.
It happened back in March, but we're learning today from the Hampden County D.A.'s office that the charges are related to a spike in heroin deaths from a local distribution ring.
We first reported on this in March when Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced a number of arrests of those believed to be responsible for pushing lethal heroin that was spiked with fentanyl.
Today, Bradley Hoffmeier and Vashon Robinson were arraigned in Hampden Superior Court. They're both facing involuntary manslaughter charges in relation to the death of David Simonoko.
Officials said Simonoko suffered a heart attack in Hoffmeirer's home while snorting heroin.
Gulluni told Western Mass News we need to hold these people accountable for their actions.
"Those people who are selling drugs may think that they're going to get away with it and in many many cases, nine cases in 2018, my office has brought charges for overdose related manslaughters, which is really very significant, involves a lot of work and exceeds what anyone else is really doing," Gulluni noted.
In March, Gulluni held a press conference saying that a tip from Baystate Medical Center came in about a spike in heroin overdoses.
After that tip, local and state police identified and stopped a local distribution ring that authorities are saying was blamed for three deaths.
The hospital does not normally contact police following treatment for overdoses, but doctors felt the spike in cases represented a public health emergency.
