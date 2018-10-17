Two arraigned in Pittsfield after being arrested on drug-related charges.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arraigned in Berkshire District Court early Wednesday morning on drug-related charges.
39-year-old Marc Tucker of the state of Florida plead not guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges after police arrested him during a routine traffic stop on September, 13th in Lanesborough.
Tucker is being charged with trafficking in fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
He is being held on $1,000 bail.
24-year-old Jacob Ferry of Pittsfield was also arraigned early Wednesday morning on two separate, drug-related charges.
Ferry was arrested August, 1st after officials executed a search warrant.
He plead not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to violate drug laws, and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
That investigation was conducted by officials from the Pittsfield Police Department, the Berkshire County Sheriff's office, state troopers assigned to the District Attorney's office, and members of the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force.
