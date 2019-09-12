WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local store.
West Springfield Police said in a statement that police were called to Kohl's on Riverdale Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after loss prevention asked for assistance with apprehending two men who were "actively and indiscriminately stealing from the store."
Officers arrived and coordinated with store staff as the suspects allegedly walked out of the store with several bags of products in their arms.
Police were able detain one of the suspects, identified as Stephen Davis of Pittsfield, while the other suspect, identified as Tyler Dalzell of Dalton, fled on foot across the shopping plaza.
Dalzell was stopped and surrendered a short time later.
"Mr. Dalzell was subsequently arrested for Larceny of $1,546.48 worth of store merchandise and Mr. Davis was arrested for larceny of $1,680.99 worth of store merchandise," the department added in a statement
Both men are facing charges over $1,200.
