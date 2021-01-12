BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest after authorities found a large-scale marijuana growing operation in a Hampshire County home.
Belchertown Police said that emergency crews were alerted to a possible house fire at 24 West Street shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. The report indicated that smoke was coming from the eaves of the roof.
Firefighters arrived at the home and made entry. Once inside, they reportedly found a large-scale marijuana growing operation.
"It was determined there was no active fire at the house, rather, what was believed to be smoke was caused by an elaborate exhaust system," police explained.
Investigators were granted a search warrant and found that the house was uninhabited and didn't have any belongings or furniture. Authorities also reportedly found over 800 marijuana plants, growing apparatus, and $2,500 in cash.
"The entire house had been converted into a marijuana growing operation on all levels of the home," police added.
Police arrested 60-year-old Huoqiu Wu and 57-year-old Can Hui Wu, both of Brookyln, NY - who were both at the home - on charges of cultivation of marijuana, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance. They were booked at the police department and were held on $25,000 bail each at the Hampshire County House of Correction.
Belchertown Police noted that the house was filled throughout with mold and that the large amount of lighting and mechanical devices posed a high risk for fire danger.
