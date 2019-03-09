Two arrested after Pittsfield Police respond to different shots fired reports.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon on gun charges after Pittsfield Police responded to two reports of shots fired.
Lieutenant John Soules of the Pittsfield Police Department states that officers responded to the area of 210 Wahconah Street around 12:20 Saturday afternoon for a report of a shotspotter activation.
Just minutes after being called to the area of Wahconah Street, officers were told that another shooting incident occurred in the area Pontoosuc Lake, which is located in the North Street area of the city.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in either incident.
Upon locating a vehicle on North Street that had been struck by gunfire and collecting evidence at both scenes, police were able to identify a vehicle in connection to the shooting.
Pittsfield Police located the vehicle later that afternoon, and pulled the driver over on Yarmouth Street.
During the traffic stop, police were able to collect evidence.
Further investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male and 21-year-old Alexandra Mitchell of Pittsfield.
Mitchell is being charged with one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
The 17-year-old is facing several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Since the suspect is a minor, police are withholding his name.
Additional charges may be filed, and these incidents remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
Anyone that has any information regarding either incident is urged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.
You can also submit a tip to the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708 or text a tip to 847411.
