Two arrested after police witness drug transaction.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested and various drugs were recovered following a drug transaction late Wednesday.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us officers witnessed a drug transaction between two suspects on Pasadena Street.
Police then proceeded to place one of the two suspects, later identified as Shane Howard, under arrest.
Police also recovered eight bags of heroin and marijuana from Howard during the arrest.
The other suspect, later identified as Jordan Wray, rode away from the scene on his bicycle, but was later caught on Oakland Street and place under arrest.
Officials say they recovered marijuana, crack-cocaine, suboxone and over $200 in cash.
Wray is charged with six different counts, including two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.
Howard is being charged with possession of a Class D drug.
