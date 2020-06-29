SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are facing charges following a weekend robbery in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 600 block of Sumner Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday after a convenience store was robbed.
A male suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money. The suspect was then able open the register and flee with an undisclosed amount of money.
Walsh explained that the male suspect left the store with a woman, who got into a parked car and picked up the male suspect on Bryant Street.
Investigators were able to locate the car and the woman, identified as 27 -year-old Erika Higgins, a short time later near Woodlawn and Fountain Streets. Police allege that PCP was found on her and she initially provided a false name.
The male suspect, identified as 36-year-old Cyrus Fisher of Springfield, was found near Wesson Street.
Fisher has been charged with armed and masked robbery, as well as charges on an arrest warrant.
Higgins was also charged with armed and masked robbery, along with possession of a Class B drug (PCP), and false ID infirmation furnished to law enforcement.
