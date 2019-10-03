SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have arrested two people at a downtown Springfield hotel.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the arrests, made by metro officers and department's Emergency Services Unit, took place around 10 a.m. Thursday inside a room at the Tower Square Hotel.
Walsh indicated that more information is expected to be released once the booking process is complete.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
