GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police seized copious amount of drugs and arrested two suspects Wednesday night following a traffic stop in Greenfield.
According to Mass State Police officials, Trooper Anthony Lavigne, assigned to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls, was on patrol Wednesday night on Rt. 91 in Greenfield.
Just before 10:00 p.m., Trooper Lavigne took Exit 26 to Rt. 2 and noticed a black Chevrolet Cruze that was speeding in the rotary.
Once the vehicle exited the rotary, Trooper Lavigne sounded his lights and pulled the vehicle over.
When Trooper Lavigne asked for the operator's license and registration, the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Angove of North Adams, informed Trooper Lavigne that his driver's license had been suspended.
Trooper Lavigne immediately placed Angove under arrest.
After placing Angove in the back of his cruiser, Trooper Lavigne went to speak with the lone passenger in the vehicle, who was later identified as 23-year-old Springfield resident Eddylberto Hurtado.
During their conversation, Hurtado provided Trooper Lavigne with a name and a birth date.
Out of suspicion that the name and birth date were fake, Trooper Lavigne immediately called for assistance.
Hurtado later admitted to Trooper Lavigne that he indeed provide him with a false name.
It was later determined that there was already a warrant out for Hurtado's arrest, and Trooper Lavigne also took him into custody without incident.
As Hurtado was being removed from the Chevrolet, police observed drug paraphernalia and items that are consistent with packaging and sale of narcotics inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was conducted once Hurtado was placed inside Trooper Lavigne's cruiser.
Officials were able to locate 700 bags of heroin and 28 grams-worth of crack cocaine.
Both suspects were taken to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls for booking before being transported to the Franklin County House of Correction.
Angove and Hurtado were both charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Hurtado was also charged with furnishing a false name to police.
Angove was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while suspended for OUI and speeding.
Both suspects were arraigned in Greenfield District Court on the above mentioned charges on Thursday.
