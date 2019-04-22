SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest following a traffic stop late last week in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to Washington Street for a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers were able to locate a car reportedly involved and pulled it over near Orlando Street and Belmont Avenue.
Police first detained the driver, identified as Edwin Rios-Rivera of Springfield, then detained the passenger, identified as Miguel Ruiz-Gonzalez of Concord, NH.
Walsh added that while officers detained Ruiz-Gonzalez, they felt a protrusion in his waistband.
A search of Ruiz-Gonzalez and the vehicle was then conducted and police seized 500 bags of heroin.
Both Rios-Rivera and Ruiz-Gonzalez have been charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug.
