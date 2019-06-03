HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest following a raid late last week in Holyoke.
Mass. State Police said that on Friday, members of the State Police, Holyoke Police, and the FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on the second floor of a building on South Summer Street in Holyoke.
That warrant, authorities noted, was because of an ongoing investigation into alleged heroin distribution from that apartment.
Investigators had to force their way into the apartment after nobody answered the door. Once inside, they located two suspects - identified as 33-year-old Juan Pacheco and 19-year-old Herman Gomez - in separate bathrooms.
"Inside a pill bottle that PACHECO was carrying police found several twisted pieces of plastic baggies containing suspected crack cocaine, another zip baggie containing suspected crack cocaine, and 15 baggies, each stamped with the words “Frosted Flakes” in blue ink, containing a tan-colored powder suspected to be heroin," State Police explained in a statement.
A Holyoke Police K-9 was brought in for the search and reportedly noted something in a dresser located in Gomez's bedroom. On the top of the dresser, police reportedly found seven baggies - each with 'Deadline' stamped in blue ink - containing a tan granular substance believed to be heroin. Several other baggies containing a white powder believed to be cocaine were also found under that same dresser.
"Troopers and officers also located, inside of a sock on GOMEZ’s bedroom floor, two opened boxes of .22 caliber ammunition, containing a total of 148 rounds. One other bullet, a .45 caliber, was on the dresser. GOMEZ does not have a Firearm Identification Card, which is required by law to possess ammunition," State Police explained in their statement.
Investigators also found a total of $10,900 in cash in the men's rooms during the search.
State Police noted that no items were located suggesting that either suspect used the drugs that were seized.
Pacheco has been charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), and conspiracy to violate narcotics law.
Gomez was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to violate narcotics law.
State Police added that Pacheco is also on probation and Gomez has pending cases for ammunition and firearms crimes in Holyoke District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.