SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest and hundreds of grams of cocaine have been seized following a raid on a Springfield apartment.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that Thursday afternoon, investigators went to an Earl Street apartment to execute a search warrant issued as the result of a crack cocaine distribution investigation.
A trooper saw the investigation's target, identified as 38-year-old Gregory Harris of Springfield, pull up to the front of the residence, where he was taken into custody.
A search team entered the apartment and found a second man, 44-year-old Burrenton Crowley of Springfield, laying face down on a bed. He was reportedly seen moving his hands around and was handcuffed.
Procopio noted that during the search of Crowley's bedroom, investigators located more than 350 grams of suspected cocaine, both crack and powder, along with a handgun with a high-capacity magazine and ammunition. He added that more than 100 more grams of cocaine, both crack and powder, were found in Harris's bedroom.
"Both bedrooms also contained paraphernalia consistent with cocaine distribution," Procopio explained.
Authorities ran a check on the gun's serial number and found that it was stolen during a robbery at a Lima, OH gun store in November 2018.
Crowley and Harris were taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield and booked on several charges including:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Possession of a high-capacity firearm in commission of a felony
- Unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device
- Commission of a firearm violation by a person who committed prior violent or drug crimes
Procopio said that Crowley was additionally charged with possesion of marijuana with intent to distribute, while Harris has an additional charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Those charges, he added, were a result of seizures from the suspects or residence.
Bail was set at $50,000 for each suspect. Arraignment was scheduled for Friday at Springfield District Court.
