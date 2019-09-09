SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield residents were taken into custody Saturday night after police located a large amount of cocaine and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a Forest Street apartment.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 9:50 p.m., members of the department's Narcotics Unit under the direction of Sgt. Christopher Hitas, as well as officers in the C3 Forest Park and North End Units under the direction of Lt. Julio Toledo, executed a search warrant at an apartment located at 37 Forest Street.
When officials went inside, they were able to locate four individuals and detained them until their search of the apartment was completed.
Upon further investigation, authorities were able to locate a loaded, stolen firearm, as well as fifty-two grams of cocaine.
Police arrested 23-year-old Daven Serrano and 26-year-old Lazareth Serrono, both of Springfield, as a result of their investigation.
Both suspects were charged with possession of a firearm without a license to carry, possession of ammunition without a license to carry, improper storage of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.
Daven Serrano was also charged with trafficking a Class B Drug (36-100 grams) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The other individual that was taken into custody, Lazareth Serrano, was also charged with possession of a firearm with two prior violent/drug crimes.
