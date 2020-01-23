SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest following a drug investigation in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives had been investigating a Wilcox Street residence for approximately one month in relation to illegal heroin and cocaine distribution.
That investigation led to a search warrant being issued, which was executed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities secured the investigation's target, identified as 43-year-old Pablo Rivera of Springfield, behind the home while the search was conducted, during which 34-year-old Iris Morales of Springfield arrived and was also detained.
Walsh added that the search by detectives resulted in the seizure of 2,576 bags of heroin, approximately 52 grams, and 43.3 grams of cocaine.
Rivera and Morales were arrested and charged with heroin trafficking (36-100 grams) and cocaine trafficking (36-100 grams).
Morales is facing additional charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.
Rivera also had additional charges including possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent offense) and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense).
