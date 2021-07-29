NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Northampton residents were arrested on Thursday after staying up in trees that were in the process of being taken down.

A local resident shared videos with us and said that the protests were over the trees on Warfield Place.

Western Mass News had previously reported the Japanese Kwanzan cherry trees were being removed for a paving project.

Northampton Police said two women, Elizabeth Anne Gaudet and Kathryne Marie Young, were taken into custody. They face several charges, including disorderly conduct and interference with a police officer.

