NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Northampton residents were arrested on Thursday after staying up in trees that were in the process of being taken down.
A local resident shared videos with us and said that the protests were over the trees on Warfield Place.
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vigil was held Monday in Northampton to honor several trees set to be cut down by the city.
Western Mass News had previously reported the Japanese Kwanzan cherry trees were being removed for a paving project.
Northampton Police said two women, Elizabeth Anne Gaudet and Kathryne Marie Young, were taken into custody. They face several charges, including disorderly conduct and interference with a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.