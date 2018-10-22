Two arrested during Springfield shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men were arrested early Sunday morning while police were investigating a shooting on Worthington Street.
Around 2 a.m. is when Springfield Police believe a man and a woman were shot inside a parking garage across from The Zone on Worthington Street.
We're told both victims drove themselves to the hospital right after the shooting and they're expected to survive.
As police were conducting their investigation, Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 39-year-old Oren Anderson and 41-year-old Edgardo Nieves yelled profanities at a potential witness as they were coming out of a parking garage on Bridge Street around 3:45 a.m.
When officers stopped Nieves and Anderson over, Walsh said they found several virals of crack-cocaine in the center console.
Nieves reportedly spit on an officer while he was placed in custody.
Both Nieves and Anderson were charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.
Nieves was also charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.