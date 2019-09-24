AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers respond to a call regarding a stolen motor vehicle, early this morning.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were able to locate suspects vehicle, stolen out of Springfield, as well as the stolen vehicle from Agawam in the area of Main St.
While officers attempted to stop vehicles, the suspects refused to stop and attempted to flee from the officers.
Agawam officers engaged in a brief pursuit of vehicles. One pursuit ended after suspect entered Route 57 rotary the wrong way and collided with a marked Agawam police cruiser.
The other vehicle managed to evade police.
One other police cruiser was also stuck in the pursuit.
Two Juvenile suspects were arrested at the scene and arrested on outstanding warrants and numerous other motor vehicle charges.
Agawam Police Department tells Western Mass News one Agawam police officer was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.