SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men are under arrest on drug charges following their arrest this morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that members of the department's narcotics unit had been conducting a month-long investigation into crack-cocaine distribution in the areas of High Street and School Street.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a search warrant was executed on a School Street apartment and two suspects - Hector Rios, 42, and Efrain Gonzelez, 53, both of Springfield - were arrested.
During the search, investigators reportedly found 119 rocks of crack-cocaine on Rios, while another 11 rocks and packaging materials were found in the apartment.
Both Rios and Gonzalez are facing a charge of trafficking in a Class B substance (crack-cocaine).
