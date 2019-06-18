LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been arrested following an incident Monday in Ludlow.
Around 7:30 p.m. yesterday, police were called to a reported robbery at Domino's on Center Street in Ludlow.
When officers arrived on-scene, they spoke with the employee who reported the incident and a perimeter was set-up as police searched for a suspect.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said that further investigation led to a confession from that alleged victim and reported caller, 25-year-old Brian Goodreau of Wilbraham.
"Subject Goodreau confessed to being involved in the larceny from his employer, Domino's Pizza, and to have assisted in the planning and execution of a larceny with co-conspirators," Valadas said in a statement.
Police added that the suspect, 50-year-old Paul Cunningham of Springfield, was then identified and Valadas noted that based on the confession and other evidence, investigators established probable cause to arrest both Goodreau and Cunningham.
Goodreau was taken into custody at the police station and around 11:55 p.m. Monday, officers arrested Cunningham in Springfield.
Goodreau is charged with conspiracy, larceny from a building, falsely reporting a crime, accessory after the fact, and obstruction of justice.
Cunningham is charged with conspiracy, larceny from a building, falsely reporting a crime, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.
Arraignments for both suspects were held Tuesday in Palmer District Court.
The case remains under investigation.
