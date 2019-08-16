CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers responded to shots fired in Chicopee on Friday, resulting in the arrests of two people.
Details surrounding the investigation were limited, leaving many people with questions.
Chicopee Police told us that they were called to the area of Empire Street to respond to shots fired late this afternoon.
Officers had Empire Street blocked off as detectives investigated, along with a special response team.
A Mass. State Police helicopter was also called in to assist.
It was quite the scene. Neighbors we spoke to told us their kids were outside playing when they heard the shots fired around 4 p.m.
“I don’t know what’s going on, but we got a special response team, we got all sorts of people here, so I think it’s pretty serious,” said Ismael Santos.
While they were on-scene investigating, officers located two individuals who currently have warrants out for their arrest.
They were able to safely arrest both of them and they are now in the custody of the Chicopee Police Department.
They do not believe anyone was injured in the shots fired, but a vehicle was hit and has minor damage.
At this time, it is unclear if the shots fired incident is in connection to the individuals arrested, but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to seek answers and will have more information as it becomes available.
