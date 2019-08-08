SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest after a home invasion in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 100 block of Maple Street around 9:55 a.m. Thursday and found a victim of that home invasion.
"The victim stated two men knocked on his door, one with a gun, another with a sword," Walsh explained.
After robbing the victim, the suspects fled, but they were quickly located behind a nearby building.
Investigators were able to recover the stolen items and the sword.
Walsh noted that the names of those arrested and their charges will be released on Friday.
