Two arrested following traffic stop in Adams.

ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Pittsfield men were taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop in Adams.
According to Adams Police officials, an officer that was assigned to a proactive patrol assignment pulled a vehicle over in the area of Commercial Street for speeding around midnight on Sunday.
A series of field sobriety tests showed that the operator was driving the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
He was subsequently placed under arrest.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a Taurus G2S 9mm, semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number.
One round was found loaded in the chamber.
The passenger in the vehicle was also placed under arrest and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Both suspects are only being identified at this time as male Pittsfield residents.
They were transported to the Adams Police Department for booking and are being held there until their respective arraignments in Northern Berkshire District Court.
This incident remains under investigation by the Adams Police Department.
