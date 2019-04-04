Two arrested for stealing donation money from Hampden church.

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Ludlow residents have arrested after police say they stole collection money from a church in Hampden.
Hampden Police tell us that, after an extensive investigation, they witnessed two suspects that were stealing money from St. Mary's Church's depository and were quickly taken into custody.
Police allege that the two suspects, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Roberts and 38-year-old Kelly Starzyk, have been stealing money from the church for at least the past month.
Both Roberts and Starzyk are being charged with breaking into a depository, malicious damage of property, and larceny from a building.
Roberts is also being charged with possession of burglarious tools.
Both suspects will appear in court for their arraignment tomorrow, April 5.
