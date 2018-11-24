Two arrested four bundles of heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Brimfield.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested Wednesday night after police found four bundles of fentanyl and heroin inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.
Brimfield Police tell us that Officers Olszta and Ramos pulled a vehicle over Wednesday around 11 p.m. on Wales Road for a marked lanes violation.
During the traffic stop, the officers asked that the occupants step out and away from the vehicle so that they may search it.
Upon further investigation, Officers Olszta and Ramos seized four bundles of heroin and fentanyl, and the occupants, later identified as 21-year-old Brimfield resident Alexis Korytko and 28-year-old Wales resident Jacob Morin, were placed under arrest.
Korytko and Morin are both being charged with possession of a Class A substance, possession of a Class B substance, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.
Both suspects were arraigned this past Friday in Palmer District Court, and their next court dates have not been set as of yet.
