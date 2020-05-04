SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Springfield made two arrests and seized four off-highway vehicles over the weekend.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were working an anti-dirt bike details near the intersection of Dwight Street and Jefferson Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when they saw a group of riders started to circle their undercover car and yelling at them.
One of the bikes then reportedly stalled while most of the other riders took off.
Walsh added that two of the riders remained. Angel Mendez-Morales, 23, of Springfield was arrested as he attempted to flee, while Gilmar Morales allegedly began fighting with police and was also arrested.
Mendez-Morales was charged with:
- Resisting arrest
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Operating an off-highway vehicle on a public way
Morales, 18, of Springfield is facing charges including:
- Assault and battery on a police officer
- Resisting arrest
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Operating an off-highway vehicle on a public way
Walsh explained that officers also recovered a dirt bike on the 700 block of Carew Street and issued a criminal complaint for the rider on Saturday.
In addition, another rider, unrelated to the initial group, was given a criminal complaint Sunday and had an ATV seized after being found on the I-291 overpass near St. James Avenue.
