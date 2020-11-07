SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men were arrested Friday night related to drug and firearms, police said.
Outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet for a shooting, Springfield police arrested Paul Kopy with a gun and a trafficking weight of cocaine, police said.
There were 27 bags of cocaine, 70 bags of heroin and other drugs were recovered, police said.
Police also arrested Michael Williams on Friday night.
Charges and additional details will be released Monday after they are arraigned.
