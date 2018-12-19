Two arrested in connection to Monday night home invasion in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested after police say they assaulted a homeowner and vandalized their home.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that they arrested 23-year-old Andrew Newell and 26-year-old Christian Barbosa in connection to the incident.
On Monday, December 17th, just before midnight, police were called to Percy Street for a report of a home invasion.
When they arrived on scene, police found a 21-year-old man, suffering from injuries sustained in the incident, and his mother.
It was later determined that the man had been hit in the head with a hammer, and was treated for his injuries.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that Barbosa and Newell had come the victim's house to have a discussion about a relationship, which later turned into a heated argument, resulting in Barbosa and Newell assaulting the homeowner.
The two suspects also smashed a television that was inside the house.
Barbosa, a resident of Chicopee, is facing a list of charges, including home invasion, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Newell, also a Chicopee resident, is also facing charges that include assault with a dangerous weapon, and vandalizing property.
Both men are being held without bail until their arraignment, which is expected to take place sometime later this week.
