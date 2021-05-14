SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two suspects have been arrested in Florida in connection with a murder earlier this year in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives were granted warrants back on February 26 for Fernando Massey and Quamel Batchelor on murder charges.

The charges stem from the February 24 murder of Robert Crochiere, 18, of Springfield on Main Street.

Walsh explained that last Friday, investigators arrested Massey and Batchelor on fugitive from justice warrants while they were leaving an Orlando, FL hotel.

Both suspects have waived rendition and will be brought back to Springfield to face the murder charges.

The case remains an ongoing investigation by Springfield Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's murder unit.